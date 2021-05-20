Deep State 'guilty' of fuelling by-elections chaos

Violence merchants • The latest by-elections were marred by violence, indicating ‘Deep State’-fuelled impunity, claims Joseph Macharia. In Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County, he is convinced, “the State sensed Jubilee candidates were losing and unleashed chaos”. He's waiting to see if the perpetrators named by the IEBC will be punished. His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

Going down • The ruling Jubilee Party, Jimmy Thumbi notes, was not long ago a large outfit. Today, it’s “harvesting the bitter fruits of dictatorship”. Going by the poor results in the Juja, Bonchari and Rurii Ward by-elections, he adds, it has dug its own grave. He lays blame at the feet of vice-chairman David Murathe and secretary-general Raphael Tuju. His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

Obsolete book • F. N. Kimotho wants Oxford University Press and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to update the Grade 3 book Let’s Do Mathematics Activities Under The Competency-Based Curriculum. “Money is a subtopic and textbooks were published before the launch of the new currency. With the old notes no longer in circulation, learners could get misled.” His contact is kimotho19@gmail.com.

Flooding cure • To stop flooding and blockage of drains, litterers, mainly owners of kiosks on sidewalks, illegal car wash bays and construction workers, should face fines, says Diana D’souza. “Without this, you are never going to keep the city clean, stop flooding and blockage of drains. Also, the government should stop Nairobi from becoming the world’s largest slum!” Her contact is diana@encompas.co.ke.

Going green • Innovation, Priscilla Njuguna notes, is one way President Uhuru Kenyatta has chosen to boost development. She was happy when Green Pencils stopped making pencils using recycled materials in a bid to conserve trees. It started making cat’s eyes or cat studs. She is upset that another firm got the government tender. “Let’s support local industry.” Her contact is gngima@yahoo.com.