Deep State 'guilty' of fuelling by-elections chaos

Juja by-election

Police officers at Mangu High School in Juja Constituency during votes tallying exercise for Juja Constituency by-election.

Photo credit: Simon Ciuri | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Joseph Macharia says he's waiting to see if the perpetrators named by the IEBC will be punished.
  • The ruling Jubilee Party, Jimmy Thumbi notes, which was once a large outfit, is today “harvesting the bitter fruits of dictatorship”.

Violence merchants • The latest by-elections were marred by violence, indicating ‘Deep State’-fuelled impunity, claims Joseph Macharia. In Juja, Bonchari, and Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County, he is convinced, “the State sensed Jubilee candidates were losing and unleashed chaos”. He's waiting to see if the perpetrators named by the IEBC will be punished. His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

