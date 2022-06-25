Decision to shut down Keroche unfair

Keroche taxes • The Kenya Revenue Authority’s decision to shut down Keroche Breweries due to a tax dispute is not fair at all, says Peter John. “It’s not just about only the 400 employees sent packing. Think of the low income consumers of its products. They will be forced to go for the unhygienic illegal brews, and there goes the little tax they have been paying regularly.” His contact is [email protected].

Driving license • In the Smart Driving Licence introduced four years ago, James Githinji says he can see the misuse of public funds, adding: “It has a chip card for data storage, but this has no use currently. For renewal, you pay online but visit the NTSA offices for a digital photo and fingerprints. Do faces and fingerprints change every three years?” His contact is [email protected].

Carelessness • Danger looms, as the Nairobi Expressway contractor has left a deep ditch on the old road next to the Imara Daima junction opposite Total Petrol Station, says Peter Bunde. “It could be particularly risky for motorists, especially during poor visibility when it rains. Some urgent action needs to be taken before lives are lost,” urges Peter, whose contact is [email protected].

Garbage • When is the government going to give Kenyans civic education so that they can stop throwing litter everywhere? asks Diana D’Souza. “Nairobi is fast turning into the world’s largest and filthiest slum. While some new roads are being built and others repaired with drains being cleaned up, kiosks are taking over pavements and filling them with garbage.” Her contact is [email protected].

Costs • Some things simply do not add up on government spending, as Benjamin Ashuma has found out. He poses: “Is it only me who finds it interesting that a Kenyan uses Sh2 million to import a used SUV car from Japan, while our government buys a similar car from a showroom in the country at double the price. What prevents it from importing it a lower cost? His contact is [email protected].