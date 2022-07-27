Debates ignored key regional and international issues

Debates • The presidential candidates, their running mates and the moderators of the August 9 election campaign debates all ignored key regional and international issues, notes university don XN Iraki, adding: “We would have wanted to hear about the Ukraine war, DRC joining the EAC, the Ethiopian crisis, and the Africa free trade area, among other topics. Kenya is not an island!” His contact is [email protected].

****

Mumias • The obsession with politics and the coming elections has overshadowed perhaps the sweetest news for farmers in western Kenya in s years, the report on the smoke that is now billowing out of Mumias Sugar Company’s factory, says Jim Okwako. “The test run by the firm that is working to revive the collapsed giant sugar miller is good news not just for sugarcane growers, but also the shareholders.”

****

Roads • There is a need for proper co-ordination in road projects, says Churchill Amatha. He adds: “I’ve seen roads with markings already done and reflectors fixed being recarpeted after a short time. Could this be due to vested interests? It’s not cheap to mark roads using the latest technology. But applying another coat of tarmac is a waste of public funds.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Waste • The problem of disposal of solid, liquid and other hazardous waste has become a pandemic, says Abiud Makokha. The increasing dumping sites pose a grave risk to the health of many Kenyans. “The government should establish a ministry of waste management.” He’s eagerly waiting for the formation of the Ministry of Waste Management. His contact is [email protected].

****

Inflation • The “rising cost of living has put extra pressure on families, making it much harder for them to get through the tough period”, says Raphael Obonyo. “Government officials and all the politicians should not be indifferent to this crisis - they must make every effort to help improve the living conditions of the people,” says The Youth Congress convener, whose contact is [email protected].



