Dangerous trenches along Nairobi Expressway

Access denied • The work on the Nairobi Expressway is quite good, says Kamichore Mutindira. However, he’s unhappy that some non-motorised pathways have become dangerous trenches. The underground footpath connecting Chiromo to the University of Nairobi’s main campus has been eliminated. Even if roads are improved, the majority will still walk.” His contact is [email protected].

Blind spot • There is a disaster waiting to happen at Westlands, Nairobi, Benard Ngetich warns. He’s concerned about matatus queuing on both sides of Waiyaki Way, blocking pedestrians’ view. During rush hour, many pedestrians pay little attention to the danger as they dash across the road to catch the bus. Traffic police should intervene to curb accidents.” His contact is [email protected].

Upturned priorities • The boda boda sector is a source of jobs for youth who have dropped out of school, says F. Mukembu. He is, however, concerned about what the riders spend their earnings on. “Many of them don’t buy themselves new clothes but indulge in illicit liquor and drugs. They should form saccos to save and obtain loans to improve their welfare.” His contact is [email protected].

Risky law • The Political Parties Bill that President Uhuru Kenyatta recently signed into law “is a double-edged sword, which will either promote national unity after the August 9 elections or fan the embers of tribal infernos and political paralysis”, says Taabu Tele. “It has provided legal cover for a potentially toxic competition but the devil’s horns are yet to be exposed.” His contact is [email protected].

Dirty politics • As the elections approach, Jim Webo notes, there is going to be plenty of entertainment on the podium on the campaign trail with politicians telling jokes and “generally behaving badly”. What he hates most though, he adds, is their liking for the uncouth language of insults and obscenity. “Can’t they just ask for votes without engaging in repulsive talk? Who will clean up their mouths?”