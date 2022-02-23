Dangerous trenches along Nairobi Expressway

Mombasa Road

The ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway on Mombasa Road at South C's Bellevue. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • There is a disaster waiting to happen at Westlands, Nairobi, Benard Ngetich warns.
  • The boda boda sector is a source of jobs for youth who have dropped out of school, says F. Mukembu.

Access denied • The work on the Nairobi Expressway is quite good, says Kamichore Mutindira. However, he’s unhappy that some non-motorised pathways have become dangerous trenches. The underground footpath connecting Chiromo to the University of Nairobi’s main campus has been eliminated. Even if roads are improved, the majority will still walk.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.