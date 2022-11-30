CS Kuria's 72-hour ultimatum to maize farmers "barbaric"

Uncalled for • Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s 72-hour ultimatum to maize farmers to sell their produce to millers “is barbaric, to say the least”, remarks Churchill Amatha. “Farmers all over the world are protected by their governments because food security and nutrition are very sensitive. Farmers should hold onto produce to get better profit margins.” His contact is [email protected]

Cyber threat • Nairobi resident Teddy Kimathi wishes to remind President William Ruto that during his campaigns for his UDA party he promised to instal free Wi-Fi hotspots in the capital if he would be elected on August 9. “This will boost business by easing transactions. However, it is also risky to conduct business in public places, as one is susceptible to hackers.” His contact is [email protected]

Crack the whip • While the intention behind the crackdown on nightclubs in residential areas in Nairobi is sound, Dave Tumbula is unhappy with the way it’s being done. “The noise from these joints can be controlled without having to kill the businesses. In England, there are pubs in residential areas and there has never been a problem. Instead of these blanket closures, just enforce the rules.”

Waiting for Godot • What a long wait it has been for Boniface Kabochi, who applied for power connection to his house in May, paying the requisite charges at Kenya Power’s Tala office in Kangundo, Machakos County! Says he: “I’ve made many visits to the office but all I am given are empty promises.” His application number is C21482022030001 and his contact, [email protected]

Clean up • Now that Fifa and CAF have lifted the ban on Kenya, it’s now time to revive football, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Hopefully, the officials have learnt a lesson from this. But the people who mismanaged Football Kenya should still be held to account.” He hopes Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba will now act fast to restore the lost glory. His contact is [email protected]