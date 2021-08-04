Critics of bottom-up model should develop their own strategies

Rivalry • Many have lately been talking about the “bottom-up economic model” associated with DP William Ruto’s UDA political vehicle. So has Segut Kirui, who sees the political side of it. Says he: “Day in, day out, politicians try to neutralise their opponents while struggling to garner as many votes as possible. Those opposed to this should develop their own strategies.” His contact issegut.arap@gmail.com.

Pollution • An observant Githuku Mungai says he has never seen a garbage truck enter or exit New Kitisuru Estate, which neighbours his Mwimuto Village in Kiambu County. “Refuse has been burnt for years. It’s done as soon as darkness sets in to hide what the rich do to their neighbours in the poorer Mwimuto. They should hire garbage collectors.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Dirty city • Garbage collection is quite a challenge for the coastal resort city of Mombasa but that is “no good reason to disrespect the dead”, says Nicholas Murithi. The situation at Kongowea Cemetery, he adds, is simply shocking. “Graves are right under garbage. Even the old VoK booster area, off the Mombasa-Malindi road, has been turned into a dumpsite.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

Abandoned road • Would the roads department of Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) “kindly fix the patch of road leading from Redhill to Peponi Road”, pleads city resident Iqbal Omar. “The repair works seem have been abandoned. The potholes are getting larger and larger by the day.” The road, he says, needs to be urgently looked into. His contact is shaneeballtd@gmail.com.

School freeze • The Education ministry directive freezing the establishment of schools has come at the right time, says Joseph Macharia. This is an opportunity to ensure schools confirm to standards. “Some private schools lack basic facilities such as toilets and playgrounds. Others, in town centres, are on the upper floors of bars and restaurants.” His contact is machariajoseph482@gmail.com.