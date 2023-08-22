Create awareness about sickle cell disease

US diplomacy • With US Ambassador Meg Whitman under fire from opposition leader Raila Odinga, Taabu Tele remarks, she “may have been enthusiastic but less diplomatic in pitching for Kenya at the Devolution Conference in Eldoret”. He adds: “As a diplomat, she could still have dished out accolades in a measured language without going overboard with superlatives.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Patriotism • Waxing nostalgic, Francis Njuguna says there was a time when national day celebrations would also be marked by tree-planting and blood donations. Then, he recalls, the President and top government officials, especially administrators, would lead wananchi across the country in those two functions. “One wonders whether things have just slackened and why.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Driving licence • After renewing his driving licence online and paying for it on August 8, Bill Noti was quite shocked two days later to learn from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) that it had expired. “My calls to NTSA have gone unanswered. On sending an email, I was advised to go the NTSA headquarters. To drive 350km to solve it in this digital age?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Sickle cell disease • Can the Health authorities create awareness about the sickle cell disease, which even teachers, are ignorant about? urges Willis O. Aguko. Children in primary and secondary schools, he adds, go through a lot of pain as some suffer attacks during exams, making them perform poorly. “They should be checked and college and university entry lowered for them.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Devolution • As the country marks 10 years of devolution, Ruth Gituma wants an assurance going forward that the money allocated to the counties will be prudently spent. Says she: “Some of the projects in the counties are white elephants with their modern offices and yet many schoolchildren are still learning under trees and public hospitals lack the most basic infrastructure.” Her contact [email protected].