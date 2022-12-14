Crackdown on bars over loud music is punitive

Think twice • The creation of the official opposition leader’s post, though a good idea, should be handled carefully, cautions Joseph Macharia. The same, he adds, should apply to the two-thirds gender rule in Parliament and entrenching of the NG-CDF. “President William Ruto must not start or be seen to want to bring back what the Supreme Court rejected in the BBI.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad policing • Police have become notorious for wrongly enforcing directives that are meant for the public good, moans David Tumbula. “The crackdown on bars allegedly playing loud music and operating after hours is needlessly punitive. They just raid bars in Busia Town and arrest innocent patrons for nothing but bribes. It’s simply extortion. Can new Inspector-General Japhet Koome stop this racket?”

Double standards • WHO boss Tedros Ghebreyesus renaming monkeypox as mpox smacks of bias, says Kamichore Mutindira. “It’s because it has spread to areas where it had never occurred. When it was endemic in West Africa, monkeypox was okay to imply African cousinhood. When it reaches Caucasian countries, the monkey is dropped. Is there a better explanation?” His contact is [email protected]

Misdiagnosis • Three Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialists in Mombasa using advanced diagnostic machines gave different findings after testing a woman with severe ear pains, says Carey Yiembe. “The first was an ear inflammation. The second wax buildup. Third one was keratitis. It turned out to be cotton wool stuck in the ear! So, who is to blame, machines or the specialists?” His contact is [email protected]

Road safety • As the festive season approaches, Jerry Kenyansa has a special appeal to motorists and boda boda to exercise caution and enhance road safety. “Reckless driving, careless overtaking and speeding cause accidents, needlessly resulting in deaths. We should promote a road safety culture, with drivers learning about courtesy and concern for other road users.” His contact is [email protected]