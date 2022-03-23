Covid is still around, we can't drop our guard

Silver lining • Despite the recent relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions, Mohammed Fazal Hussein says, businesses should continue observing hygiene. “The [Covid-19] health protocols are the reason many of us did not fall sick often. Besides, many countries encouraged the wearing of face masks even before the pandemic. As the saying goes, prevention is better than cure.” His contact is [email protected].

Backdoor tariff • Kenya Power, Damson Opiyo Onger claims, has quietly reviewed its prepaid electricity tariff upwards. “The value of the tokens bought does not reflect in the messages until the consumer has spent Sh10 on a premium text through Code *977#. Surely, is this the big relief for the consumers that had been promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta?” His contact is [email protected].

Rough riders • The harassment of a woman driver on Professor Wangari Maathai (formerly Forest) Road, Nairobi, by boda boda riders is a wake-up call to streamline the transport sector and ease its management, says Prof Sam Chege. Saccos, adds the Kansas-based don, will improve regulation and training. “The indiscipline and unruly behaviour could get worse.” His contact is [email protected].

Alma mater • Nyang’ori Primary School in Hamisi, Vihiga County, which was built before Independence, more than 60 years ago, Churchill Amatha notes, “still stands and must have churned out many pupils who have held senior positions in the public and private sectors”. The school, he adds, looks disused, with facilities decaying. “Why can’t the alumni give it a facelift?” His contact is [email protected].

Audit • The funds allocated to Woman Reps for development projects for women and youth, Jim Okwako notes, have made a big difference in counties where the MPs took their job seriously. “Others have just squandered the money. Before being cleared to defend their seats or seek other positions, thorough audits should be conducted and those who can’t account for the funds blocked from vying.”