Covid-19: Step up fight against virus

Presidential feud • The falling-out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto reminds Benjamin Kiprop of Nigeria some years back. “It was between President Olusegun Obasanjo and his deputy, Atiku Abubakar. Just like Kenya, Nigeria borrowed the US joint-ticket presidential system. We need to relook at the issue as it seems unworkable for us.” His contact is [email protected].

Bailout • Some parastatals are enjoying an unfair advantage in difficult economic times by being bailed out with public funds, says Carey Yiembe. “The idea of struggling parastatals asking The National Treasury for financial aid should stop. Kenya Airports Authority, Kenya Power and Kenya Airways are queuing. Where should private firms turn for assistance?” His contact is [email protected]

Covid jab • The plan to vaccinate a majority of Kenyans against Covid-19 is commendable, says Viola Wanami. But even as the inoculation is stepped up, she calls for more innovative ways to fight the deadly virus. Viola is pleased to note that the campaign is being boosted by setting up inoculation centres in public places — malls, marketplaces and bus stops. Her contact is [email protected]

Dud cheques • When NIC Bank merged with CBA to become NCBA Bank, David Simonim says, it was fine. “But the old NIC chequebooks became obsolete and the cheques could no longer be accepted. This became embarrassing.” What NCBA should have done, he adds, was to replace the phased-out cheque books with the current ones. Unfortunately, they did not. His contact is [email protected]

Good police • The best news he has heard recently, Prof Sam Chege says, is about a kind gesture by a highly unlikely group. “It’s the story of police officers in Maragua, Murang’a County, who joined hands to raise funds for a needy schoolgirl. Stories about the police are often negative. But these officers have redeemed their image and set an example for others.” His contact is [email protected]