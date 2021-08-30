Covid-19: Social distancing rule not realistic

City residents aboard a matatu on August 9, 2021. Players in the transport sector have welcomed the new directive to allow them to carry at full capacity while ensuring adherence to the Covid-19 safety measures. 

Ruto call • Deputy President William Ruto’s revelation that it took only a phone call from him to Equity Bank to help his business associate acquire a Sh15 billion loan has stunned the country, says Benjamin Kobare. He adds: “Equity Bank’s explanation has a credibility gap that calls for additional investigations by the Financial Reporting Centre to safeguard the country and the bank.” His contact is [email protected]

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.