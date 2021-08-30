Covid-19: Social distancing rule not realistic

Ruto call • Deputy President William Ruto’s revelation that it took only a phone call from him to Equity Bank to help his business associate acquire a Sh15 billion loan has stunned the country, says Benjamin Kobare. He adds: “Equity Bank’s explanation has a credibility gap that calls for additional investigations by the Financial Reporting Centre to safeguard the country and the bank.” His contact is [email protected]

Mombasa Road • Empathising with motorists who spent the night on Mombasa Road last week due to the construction of the Nairobi Expressway, Karanja Gachichio says they are not alone in this. “We spent two hours on Saturday afternoon on the one-kilometre stretch of Kiambu Road to the junction of Northern Bypass. Redesign the intersection as it seems to be the problem.” His contact is [email protected]

Matatu rules • Since matatus are now allowed to carry their full capacity, James Gakuo wonders whether there is still any logic or science in enforcing the one-meter rule to help curb the spread of Covid-19. He poses: “As matatus are full, why bombard us with messages about the need for social distancing. We need to be realistic and not just follow everything like sheep.” His contact is [email protected]

Police • Police officers deserve more credit than they often get in their line of duty, says Zahra Mohammed. She adds: “I’ve always had a lot of admiration for the officers. It’s true that not all of us have always had nice encounters with the police but the country would be in chaos were it not for them. They often put their own lives on the line for our safety.” Her contact is [email protected]

Saudi jobs • The discrimination against Kenyan domestic workers in Saudi Arabia is not a peculiar practice, says Ian Mgenyi, adding: “The whole world does that. Locally, the house helps sleep at midnight and before 4am the following day, they are awake. Their meals are usually of a lower grade. It’s not surprising that in the Arab countries it is worse because of the kaffir notion.” His contact is [email protected]