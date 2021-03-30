Covid-19 lockdown will slow down economy

Slowdown • The sudden Covid-19 pandemic lockdown will slow down the economy, which was just picking up after a “lost 2020”, warns X. N. Iraki. “A sustained vaccine rollout and opening the economy 24 hours would have been a better alternative. We must balance economic and health interests. We hope after pre-empting the Easter season, the economy will be opened up.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Dignity • While the freedoms of the press and speech are vital, they “can’t override the laws of the land, moral principles, common decency and dignity”, says Antony Irungu. “It’s unacceptable for radio or TV hosts and their guests to justify gender-based violence and other vices. Victims should not be further traumatised. The government should crack down on the habit.” His contact is antolex2001@yahoo.com.

Dry Kayole • Calling Nairobi Water Company are the residents of Kayole Junction on the eastern outskirts, whose taps are dry. Says Ginny Nyambu: “They have refused to supply us with water. I don’t know if they are working with the people selling borehole water. How come there are so many water bowsers? With the pandemic, something needs to be done here.” Her contact is nyambuginny@gmail.com.

Paid • Some really good news for Milton Andati, a former Madison Insurance Company policyholder who complained about delayed payment of his benefits. Christine Ronga, of the company’s claims department, informs him that payment for his policy, which matured on March 1, 2012, has since been processed and the money remitted to his Equity Bank Kisumu Branch account.

Rough riders • It’s time to tame the boda boda menace, says Ruth Gituma, citing an incident in Nairobi. “The ‘outriders’ , escorting a hearse, carrying probably one of their own, brought morning traffic to a standstill on Olenguruoni Road with loud noise and hooting. If this is not stopped, we will have many more such occurrences with dire consequences.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.