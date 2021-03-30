Covid-19 lockdown will slow down economy

Stranded passengers

Stranded passengers at Rift valley-bound Shuttle matatus terminal in Nairobi on March 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We must balance economic and health interests.
  • We hope after pre-empting the Easter season, the economy will be opened up.

Slowdown • The sudden Covid-19 pandemic lockdown will slow down the economy, which was just picking up after a “lost 2020”, warns X. N. Iraki. “A sustained vaccine rollout and opening the economy 24 hours would have been a better alternative. We must balance economic and health interests. We hope after pre-empting the Easter season, the economy will be opened up.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.