Covid-19: Fumigate matatus regularly

fumigation

An employee from Eldoret Technical Training Institute fumigates police vehicles to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 on October 14 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Full matatus • The decision to allow PSVs to resume carrying passengers to full capacity worries Livingstone Sakwa, despite the talk about self-regulation. “With the effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19 being felt across the country, he pleads, the Health ministry must do more to assist operators by, for instance, fumigating their vehicles in the evenings or at reasonable intervals.” His contact is [email protected].

