Covid-19: Fumigate matatus regularly

Full matatus • The decision to allow PSVs to resume carrying passengers to full capacity worries Livingstone Sakwa, despite the talk about self-regulation. “With the effects of the Delta variant of Covid-19 being felt across the country, he pleads, the Health ministry must do more to assist operators by, for instance, fumigating their vehicles in the evenings or at reasonable intervals.” His contact is [email protected].

Climate • In Gulliver’s Travels, John T. Mukui notes, Jonathan Swift overstated the role of stool. “For one, ‘discovering plots and conspiracies against the government’ included examining the excrements of suspects. Also, a man’s job ‘was an operation to reduce human excrement to its original food’. Some environmental losses are irreversible or costly to restore.” His contact is [email protected].

Flies • Self-declared vegetarian Mwangi Karuga agrees with the observation that although houseflies are synonymous with dirt, they inadvertently play another important role. “If you don’t see flies in a butchery, the meat was most likely sprayed or injected with preservatives. If you see a butcher with a fly whisk, chasing away flies, the meat is safe.” His contact is [email protected]

Overcharge • Kenya Power has become notorious for inflated bills, charges Henry Mutugi, saying he has been slapped with a Sh13,000 bill for his rural home. The Kerugoya Kenya Power office claims his faulty meter was replaced but doesn’t say when. “Can the new MD intervene before these crooks disconnect my power?” pleads Henry. His account No. 26809907 and email, [email protected]

Team GB • Robert Mukirae is intrigued by Team Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics. “How come the UK competes as Team GB in the Olympics but enters separate countries in football and cricket world cups? Perhaps, the answer lies in the derogatory phrase, ‘Perfidious Albion’, long given to Britain, depicting it as treacherous and deceitful.” His contact is [email protected]