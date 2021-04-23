Curfew • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Covid-19 containment measures are commendable, but not the 8pm start of the curfew, says Ian Mgenyi. “This is too early, as commuters are forced to rush to beat the deadline, causing crowding at matatu stages.” This, he adds, hampers social distancing, endangering the people being protected. He wants the time pushed back to 10pm. His contact is ianorberts56@gmail.com.

***

Blackouts • The residents of Mushrooms Estate, off Kiambu Road, feel shortchanged by Kenya Power, David Mwangi says. “There’s hardly a day when the people enjoy uninterrupted power. It gets worse whenever it rains. Mind you, those across the river in Thindigwa don’t suffer the same poor service. When we have a blackout, we can see their lights are on.” His contact is mc_davi@yahoo.co.uk.

***

Revolution • Citing the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US and the Arab Spring as good examples of people protesting against oppression, Stephen Njuru is disappointed this can’t be replicated in Kenya despite the serious problems the citizens face. “Kenyans can hardly rise up. That job is left to a few paid activists and it doesn’t give it the aura of a revolution.” His contact is stephenjuru1@gmail.com.

***

Guidance • Parental guidance is needed by the girls and boys who have just cleared their KCSE examination after four torturous years of training for the papers that will determine their progress or failure, says Lisa Manyara. She is urging the parents to take good care of them. “This key transition period is another painful and stressful phase in life, if not well-guided.” Her contact islisamanyara@gmail.com.

***

Swift traffic • A new project in Mombasa, Chintan Gohel notes, has reduced lost traffic times from 40 minutes to 10 minutes on the roads in Mombasa. “Hawkers are distraught about losing business. Progress can’t be halted because people who thrive on inefficiency and misfortunes will suffer. When doctors save lives, coffin makers should not cry about losing business.” His contact is gohel.chintan@students.jkuat.ac.ke.