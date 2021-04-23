Covid-19 containment measures are commendable

Night curfew

Police vehicles on standby at Thika Superhighway's Exit 7 as police officers await to block curfew violators in Nairobi on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Curfew • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Covid-19 containment measures are commendable, but not the 8pm start of the curfew, says Ian Mgenyi. “This is too early, as commuters are forced to rush to beat the deadline, causing crowding at matatu stages.” This, he adds, hampers social distancing, endangering the people being protected. He wants the time pushed back to 10pm. His contact is ianorberts56@gmail.com.

