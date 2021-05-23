Courts need digitised systems

Martha Koome

Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome making her address at the Supreme Court on May 21, 2021 soon after being sworn-in at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Digital court • Joining his fellow Kenyans in congratulating Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome following her swearing-in at State House Nairobi on Thursday, Githaiga Kairu says he hopes her first benchmarking trip will be to the Huduma Centre. “Here, all the activities are digitised. There is a virtually paperless system, unlike the antiquated files that litter the Judiciary. Good luck!” His contact is githaigalbert@gmail.com.

