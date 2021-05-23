Courts need digitised systems

Digital court • Joining his fellow Kenyans in congratulating Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome following her swearing-in at State House Nairobi on Thursday, Githaiga Kairu says he hopes her first benchmarking trip will be to the Huduma Centre. “Here, all the activities are digitised. There is a virtually paperless system, unlike the antiquated files that litter the Judiciary. Good luck!” His contact is githaigalbert@gmail.com.

Priorities • Although the BBI has been shot down by the High Court, L.M. Kariuki still can't help faulting the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate for prioritising this when Kenyans are dying of Covid-19 and reeling under the high cost of cancer treatment. "Kenyans went wrong by electing these MPs and Senators!"

Betting radios • Radio, "which plays a key role in disseminating information to the public, being the cheapest mode, has been hijacked", laments Erick Ambuche, on the rampant gambling on FM stations. "The stations have been turned into gambling machines. Over to the Communications Commission of Kenya and the Kenya Film Classification Board!"

Useless NHIF • Feeling much pain around the bladder due to an enlarged prostate, Ahmed Ahmed travelled all the way from Wajir to Nairobi to seek treatment. He went to a medical centre at Eastleigh, which insisted on a cash payment although he had his NHIF card. He sought an explanation from the Fund in vain.

Dirty politics • Politics is not a real science "because it has no constants and no variables", remarks Saleem Malik. "Politics is just full of deceit, corruption, bigotry, betrayal, hypocrisy, kleptomania, nepotism, double standards and what have you." In the developed nations, he adds, it is "more sophisticated and occult" compared to the Third World.