Courts exposed the big lie that was the BBI Bill

BBI lie • The High Court and Court of Appeal judgments that have trashed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have exposed the utter ignorance and foolishness of most of the senators, MPs and MCAs, says Eliab Otiato. “These leaders voted for the BBI. To make it worse, they lied to the nation that it was their voters that had sent them to pass it. Shame on them!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Scrutiny • The much-awaited Court of Appeal ruling upholding the High Court judgment is in, but Ruth Gituma wonders who will pay for the lost public funds spent on the BBI. But she’s happy that “a sober national conversation on the critical issues raised can now begin”. She poses: “Which are the critical areas of the Constitution that really need to be amended?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Spending • How the IEBC will monitor politicians’ election campaign spending is something Joseph Macharia doesn’t understand. “Does the IEBC really have the capacity to enforce the spending caps on the candidates? In fact, some of the leading presidential aspirants have already used more than those amounts, a year to the elections.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Recruitment • The increased police brutality resulting in the deaths of suspects calls for reforms in recruitment, says Newton Kipkirui. “The current system using physical fitness, speed and other inconsequential techniques should be abolished. Recruitment should be done through the National Youth Service to get the best for the police service.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Graduates • After disease and poverty, illiteracy is the scourge that needs to be seriously addressed, says Alnashir D. Walji. He’s impressed that universities are churning out the high calibre of graduates that the country needs. “In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government should not neglect the education sector. Literacy helps in the fight against poverty.” His contact is [email protected].