Courts exposed the big lie that was the BBI Bill

  These leaders lied to the nation that it was their voters that had sent them to pass it, says Eliab Otiato.
BBI lie • The High Court and Court of Appeal judgments that have trashed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have exposed the utter ignorance and foolishness of most of the senators, MPs and MCAs, says Eliab Otiato. “These leaders voted for the BBI. To make it worse, they lied to the nation that it was their voters that had sent them to pass it. Shame on them!” His contact is [email protected].

