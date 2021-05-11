County Assembly obsessed with impeaching Speaker

Priorities • Impeaching Nyandarua Speaker James Wahome Ndegwa “seems to have become a full-time job”, says X.N. Iraki. “He’s been impeached a record three times. It seems this is the county assembly’s full-time job. Could it explain why it lags behind other central Kenya counties despite its great weather, rich history, fertile land, diversity and being the home of freedom fighters?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Harassment • After building a public toilet on a beach access road, where the sewage will go into the ocean, in which tourists and locals swim, Pauline McKenzie says, the Kwale County government continues to harass residents by building in the area on Saturdays and Sundays. “The police have refused to enforce the anti-noise law. Is there no justice?” Her contact is paulinemckenzie27@gmail.com.

Ruined road • The road leading to Phenom Estate and West Park Police Post in Nairobi has been terribly messed up by building contractors ferrying heavy materials, laments James Gakuo. He appeals to Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the city county roads department to end the impunity. “This road is even used by several MPs, senators and others.” His contact is gakks2002@yahoo.com.

ODM tsunami • Siaya Senator James Orengo “is his own man when it comes to making tough decisions, and his independence of mind is not in doubt”, says Stephen Masambu. “In 2002, when he went against Baba’s (Raila Odinga) choice as he declared ‘Kibaki tosha’, he was hit by a tsunami. The poor fellow couldn’t even get back his Ugenya MP seat. Time will tell.” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Poor results • With more than half of the 2020 KCSE exam candidates scoring the near-fail D and E grades, it’s time to seriously review the education performance, says Richard Kihara. “Should we pay the teachers who produce poor results? Is it fair to condemn all these young people? It’s a shame to announce such dismal performances year in, year out.” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.