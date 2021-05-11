County Assembly obsessed with impeaching Speaker

Wahome Ndegwa

Speaker James Wahome Ndegwa at Nyandarua County Assembly.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The road leading to Phenom Estate and West Park Police Post in Nairobi has been terribly messed up by building contractors ferrying heavy materials, laments James Gakuo.
  • Siaya Senator James Orengo “is his own man when it comes to making tough decisions, and his independence of mind is not in doubt”, says Stephen Masambu.

Priorities • Impeaching Nyandarua Speaker James Wahome Ndegwa “seems to have become a full-time job”, says X.N. Iraki. “He’s been impeached a record three times. It seems this is the county assembly’s full-time job. Could it explain why it lags behind other central Kenya counties despite its great weather, rich history, fertile land, diversity and being the home of freedom fighters?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.