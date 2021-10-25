Corruption slows down the wheels of justice

Slow wheels • Corruption and several other factors slow down the wheels of justice, says W. Kimariech. He can’t help faulting the Kericho Law Courts for granting adjournments on flimsy grounds to “deliberately delay and deny justice”. Had Justice Mumbi Ngugi not been promoted, he adds, the locals would have loved to see her return to Kericho, where she did an exemplary job. His contact is [email protected]

Duplication • Kenya Power has been sending SMS texts, threatening to disconnect post-paid customers immediately after getting their monthly bill, says Mike Johan. He finds this rather unnecessary as the same information is included on the bill. "This needless communication will just net the SMS service provider a tidy amount of money."

Laxity • Holding companies are squarely to blame for the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) hitch suffered by would-be recipients, says Opiyo Oduwo, as they don't make an effort to trace owners and beneficiaries. "Safaricom transferred my small money, which I had tried to claim but was put off by the bureaucracy and costs that exceeded the amount."

Abstinence • Moffat Muthuri wonders why today's young people shun abstinence yet "through it, they can avoid the deadly risk of engaging in premarital sex". He adds: "By avoiding sex, youth won't contract sexually-transmitted diseases, including HIV. It's also a means to escape unwanted pregnancies. They should abstain to keep safe and healthy."

Faith puzzle • What has always baffled Kirubi Njuru about one of the greatest freedom fighters, Dedan Kimathi, he says, is that the man all along retained his Christian name. "This big icon of the Mau Mau struggle kept his Christian name and yet many other freedom fighters were opposed to Western traditions and religion. Can [a] historian explain this?"