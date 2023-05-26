Corruption, cronyism pose a grave threat to Ruto’s government

Leadership • The twin evils of corruption and cronyism pose a grave threat to President William Ruto’s government, warns Mike Kulei. “The President must manage these dangerous social diseases. Without political connections, many unemployed youth can’t get jobs. The President needs a good team and strategies to get things moving in the right direction.” His contact is [email protected]

Resignation • Principal Secretary Esther Ngero’s resignation just a few months into the job has surprised Githuku Mungai. Says he: “We’ve been informed that Madam Ngero quit the Ruto administration because of her personal reasons. Needless to say, a lot is hidden behind such an innocuous statement, and one can only guess what might have actually happened.” His contact is [email protected]

Errant officers • Rogue police are wreaking havoc at Donholm in Nairobi’s Eastlands, moans Joseph Njuguna. Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, he pleads, should look into the complaints of harassment of motorists and other needlessly punitive actions against residents under the guise of crime prevention. “The errant officers should be weeded out.” His contact is [email protected]

Drug abuse • The involvement of young people in drugs and substance abuse and crimes calls for efforts to stop the spread of the vice, says Royan Frank. He is pleased to note that the government has created the position of sub-county chairperson, who will be articulating young people’s grievances for officials to note and take action to redress the sorry situation. His contact is [email protected]

Risky calls • Kenyans, Mwangi wa Karuga notes, “will switch off their phones while attending church services but not while driving”. He adds: “Many use phones while driving, risking their own lives and those of others. Can’t that call wait until you reach your destination? Phones do and can cause unnecessary loss of lives if misused. Make responsible use of phones.” His contact is [email protected]