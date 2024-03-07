Corrupt traffic police officers should be declared redundant

‘Shaking hands’ • Traffic police wake up in the morning daily to go “shake hands with motorists”, says W. Kimariech. As they pretend to speak on phone, they pick up crumpled notes dropped by matatu drivers. “The government is not getting value from these corrupt officers, but the Interior ministry is quiet about it. If they can’t do traffic duties, declare them redundant!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Power disconnection • In a rather mischievous and possibly dishonest means to boost revenue, Karongo Mbui notes, Kenya Power Company sends messages threatening to suspend accounts. “If you fail to pay, another message says your power has been disconnected and you should pay the bill and reconnection fee. But the power isn’t disconnected, so they charge for nothing.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bumpy roads • Mombasa County is doing a good job by recarpeting major roads, notes Carey Yiembe. However, he wishes the county government could give priority to the Leisure-VoK-Bombolulu stretch of the Mombasa-Malindi highway and the Kongowea-Karama-Ratna road. “Both are very important roads but in a deplorable state, yet they have a lot of traffic daily.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hacking • A tech-savvy Teddy Litunya has some free advice for Kenyans over cyberattacks and social media threats. “Consider having a two-factor verification for an additional security layer. That makes it harder to gain access to a person’s device or online accounts. When login details are hacked, a password alone is not enough to enable authentication.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Laggards • Of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) co-hosts, Kenya lags behind neighbours Tanzania and Uganda in organisation, claims Benson Kelio. “That’s why they’ve been beating us hands-down in football. It’s a shame that we can’t even fill a stadium for a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match yet Afcon is around the corner. I’m afraid we’re heading nowhere.” His contact is [email protected]