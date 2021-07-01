Corrupt police officers minting cash from bar owners

Bribe couriers • Police in Nairobi are minting money by collecting bribes from bar owners every evening, says Jimmy Thumbi. “A police van carrying officers will traverse an area calling at bars and wine pubs for bribes. This is done with the knowledge of senior officers. It’s quite sickening that police cars are not available for official duties but can be used to collect bribes.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

***

Prison break • Sentencing to life imprisonment two attackers who violently robbed and murdered a Nyeri engineer, Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo mentioned that one had been convicted of a similar offence before, notes Wamahiu Muya. “How did he get out of jail and continue perpetrating heinous felonies? This shows how the criminal justice system is broken.” His contact is wamuya@gmail.com.

***

Harsh hospitals • A proposal by Parliament to create a law to rein in rogue hospitals that detain patients for failing to pay bills is timely, says David Jasondu. Recent encounters at two hospitals in Kisumu have convinced him that these institutions have become extortionists. “They charge crazy fees, inflate bills and harass relatives of patients. It’s time they were tamed.” His contact is jasondu19@yahoo.com.

***

Political greed • It’s only in Kenya, Mario Weru notes, “where those who’ve been or are in government lecture others on how they will revive the economy” after the 2022 elections. “It’s hogwash. Others are scavenging for coalitions, hoping to ascend to power. What is driving this craze is wealth from questionable sources and the craving for more, period!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

***

Naivegas? • Naivasha, X. N. Iraki notes, “has become Kenya’s Las Vegas”. He adds: “There is water like Hoover Dam and almost a desert that has attracted camels. The entertainment is extreme, with a verb, ‘vasharing’.” The newest addition is car racing. “Once the dual carriageway reaches there, it could compete with Nakuru. Will moral relativity follow, just like in Vegas?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.