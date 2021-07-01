Corrupt police officers minting cash from bar owners

By  The Watchman

  • It’s quite sickening that police cars are not available for official duties but can be used to collect bribes, says Jimmy Thumbi.
  • Naivasha, X. N. Iraki notes, “has become Kenya’s Las Vegas”.

Bribe couriers • Police in Nairobi are minting money by collecting bribes from bar owners every evening, says Jimmy Thumbi. “A police van carrying officers will traverse an area calling at bars and wine pubs for bribes. This is done with the knowledge of senior officers. It’s quite sickening that police cars are not available for official duties but can be used to collect bribes.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

