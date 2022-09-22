Conviction of corrupt officials should be mandatory, not optional

Smellington • Can Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja do what his predecessors failed to, wonders Saleem Malik. “My family and friends voted for him, knowing that he cares about the environment.” The cause of the smell from Kirichwa Kuba River in Lavington (which he now calls ‘Smellington’), adds Saleem, is the discharge of raw sewage upstream by some miscreants. His contact is [email protected]

Crime and Punishment • With high-ranking Kenya Kwanza Alliance politicians who have corruption court cases against them elected, Simon Kabiru is worried that their cases might be dropped or the evidence against them erased. “The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should ensure that corrupt officials are brought to justice. This should be mandatory, not optional.” His contact is [email protected]

Dark zone • The Kenya Power manager in charge of Samia, Busia County, and his entire team should be sacked and surcharged and the consumers, who have gone for days without electricity, compensated, says Jim Okwako. “It’s annoying that there has not been a word from the power utility with small businesses such as posho mills and barbershops literally grinding to a halt. This is grossly unfair.”

Man v Machine • Disagreeing with the tea workers fighting against harvesting machines, S. K. Chege says profits are what multinationals are all about. “Workers must be reasonable in their demands. I once had a small dairy farm and milkers kept threatening me. I installed a milking machine. I now intend to use a tea-picking machine. We must change with the times,” His contact is [email protected]

Hot air • The Supreme Court judges, who dismissed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga’s election petition as “hot-air, nonsense, wild goose chase, red-herring” and more must have been inspired by advocate Willis Otieno’s colourful presentation before them, says Jim Webo. “His Inky Pinky Ponky, Paka Mielo Disco is what must have set the judges’ creative juices flowing, but with a sting.”