Congratulations Martha Koome, and all the best!

Justice • With Judge Martha Koome now poised to become the next Chief Justice, Mario Weru strongly feels that it’s not too early to say congratulations to her for the history-crowning moment. He adds: “She will become the first woman in Kenya to attain that position. She, surely, will have to help fix the wheels of the justice system slowed down by cartels. All the best to her!” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

***

Go, sisters, go! • The nomination of Judge Koome, Charles Wakaba Kamanga says, has convinced him that his dream of a woman President is not far-fetched. “I wish to congratulate her. Women have perfected leadership in the Judiciary, institutions of learning, and in medical practice. Many of the doctors and teachers are females and very good at what they do. Go sisters, go!” His contact is kamangacw@gmail.com.

***

Narcotics • The crackdown on narcotics is often undermined by the way media report it, says Gitere Kimari. While the law enforcement agencies’ success in identifying and destroying bhang plantations is laudable, he takes exception to the tendency to give the details of the size of land and the street value. “This evokes a yearning to do the maths on the return on the land.” His contact is gitereb@gmail.com.

***

Wildlife • Wildlife lover Ruth Sperber is not amused about recent developments in the Amboseli National Park that she fears could have devastating consequences on the natural heritage. Nema, she demands, must prevent the encroachment on the major animal routes for a farming project. “Who wants to eat avocados and spoil this national treasure?” asks Ruth, whose contact is ruthsperber5@gmail.com.

***

Adios, Philip • Mourning the death of veteran journalist Philip Ochieng, Tom Mwiraria says, “he was a distinguished Penelope and Grammar Sphinx, some might regard as a purist”. Ochieng, Tom adds, was his teacher that he never met. “However, I read with keen interest word by word his Sunday Nation articles. The writer has now rested his pen but his works are undying.” His contact is swiftwriters@gmail.com.