Comparing Kenya's fuel products taxation to Europe is wrong

Poor comparison • The recent comparison by Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna of Kenya’s taxation of fuel products to European countries is not tenable, remarks Peter John. Col (Rtd) Oguna, John strongly feels, should instead focus on the fuel prices in the other East African nations. “How come fuel prices are much cheaper in Uganda and Tanzania? Oguna’s excuse is lame.” His contact is pj8726680@gmail.com.

***

Taxed to death • On the shocking increase in fuel prices, Dave Tumbula says even a layperson can see there is absolutely no logic in it. “How can the fuel products that are trucked across Kenya from the Mombasa port to Uganda and beyond, for instance, cost much less than those that are being sold in Kenya? We are just being deliberately taxed to death by our own government.”

***

Failed state • Also baffled by the huge fuel price increases, Michael Kinuthia, a market and social research expert, poses: “How come Uganda and Rwanda, which import fuel through Kenya, sell it at lower prices than us? It seems cartels are just fleecing unsuspecting Kenyans. If the government cannot protect the citizens, it has no business governing and should resign.” His contact is mkinuthia2009@gmail.com.

***

Free market • The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) should be disbanded, says Robert Waweru. “Epra does not add any value to the taxpayer. That three or five people can sit around a table and fix oil prices is a scam. Let’s revert to the old system of demand and supply. Let oil marketers freely sell their products and the market will fix the price.” His contact is kinagawaweru@gmail.com.

***

Monetising SGR • For the standard gauge railway (SGR) to “make sense it must go beyond our borders”, says Ken Butiko. “Though time will tell if it was a good or bad investment, it will only impact on the GDP if it snakes its way beyond our borders.” A private entity, he proposes, should take over the Chinese loans and invest in infrastructure to Uganda. His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.