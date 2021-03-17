Comparing Kenya's fuel products taxation to Europe is wrong

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On the shocking increase in fuel prices, Dave Tumbula says even a layperson can see there is absolutely no logic in it.
  • The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) should be disbanded, says Robert Waweru.

Poor comparison • The recent comparison by Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna of Kenya’s taxation of fuel products to European countries is not tenable, remarks Peter John. Col (Rtd) Oguna, John strongly feels, should instead focus on the fuel prices in the other East African nations. “How come fuel prices are much cheaper in Uganda and Tanzania? Oguna’s excuse is lame.” His contact is pj8726680@gmail.com.

