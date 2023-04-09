Clergyman David Oginde is the right man for EACC job

Corruption • Clergyman David Oginde, who is poised to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is the right person for the job, says Mathews Gitagia. “I hope he will look into the DNA of public servants to understand why they evolve from Sunday School into big thieves. Let him prosecute all those named in scandals in Auditor-General’s reports.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Climbing down • That both President William Ruto and Azimio chief Raila Odinga “have been grandstanding is not in doubt”, remarks Stephen Masambu. “Their climbing down from their tough stances should have happened much earlier. The late former VP George Saitoti once said there ‘comes a time when the nation is greater than an individual’. That time is now!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loyalty • The ever-shifting political alliances call for expertise in delicate balancing skills, says Jim Webo. “President Ruto was a key ally of opposition leader Odinga in the run-up to the 2007 General Election that exploded into violence, but there are today bitter foes. It’s really tough for supporters who will be in the same camp today and hurling stones and insults at one another tomorrow.”

***

Littering • It’s not the rains that are to blame for the clogging of drains, but litterers, says Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza. The solution, she adds, is not merely installing improved pipes but fining the culprits. “I’ve been writing for years calling for fines and water in the drains will flow freely. The whole world, including other African countries, fines those littering.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Right number • Kenyans never cease to amaze because of their peculiar habits, notes Churchill Amatha. He adds: “You get asked for financial assistance and act accordingly. But before you know it, you will be on the receiving end, being blamed for not asking which phone number to send the cash to. Why? Fuliza has swallowed the ‘assistance’. So, who is to blame?” His contact is [email protected].