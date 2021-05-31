CJ Martha Koome has brought changes in the Judiciary

Chief Justice Martha Koome (right) receives the instruments of power and the State of the Judiciary report from Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, at the ceremony for assumption of office for the Chief Justice, outside the Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Justice Koome • It may be too early to judge, but Henry Ruhiu is convinced that change is beginning to happen since Judge Martha Koome became Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice. Says he: “The saying, what a man can do a woman can do better is true. We’re beginning to see changes, with cases delayed for a long time getting new hearing dates. Keep it up, Madam Koome!” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

