CJ Martha Koome has brought changes in the Judiciary

Justice Koome • It may be too early to judge, but Henry Ruhiu is convinced that change is beginning to happen since Judge Martha Koome became Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice. Says he: “The saying, what a man can do a woman can do better is true. We’re beginning to see changes, with cases delayed for a long time getting new hearing dates. Keep it up, Madam Koome!” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

***

Graft • To fight corruption, banks must raise the red flag on sudden huge deposits, says Joe Ngige Mungai, urging the National Intelligence Service to also look into drastic changes in lifestyles. “I've read stories of graft, robberies, theft and conning, in which crooks have made millions. The courts should order forfeiture of proceeds of graft, including money and property.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

***

Prayer Breakfast • Clergy were conspicuously missing during this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, notes X.N. Iraki. “Was it by design or an oversight? Why can’t this breakfast be devolved to the counties, which need prayers, too? I also expected donations to help Kenyans who can’t afford breakfast. Finally, why was there a moment of silence for a dead MP and not for all other Kenyans?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Handshake • Could history be repeating itself? wonders Stephen Masambu. “In 2002, when NDP folded to join Kanu, Baba (Raila Odinga) believed he would be the heir to President Moi. It wasn’t to be. In 2003 after Narc won, he believed he would have a big say in government, but after the 2005 referendum, he was fired. Will the Handshake be any different?” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

***

Crying Stone • Deep in western Kenya, there is a tourist attraction, Ikhongo Murwi, 40-metre tall boulder on a rock, from which water flows, notes Philip Wanyonyi. However, the ‘Crying Stone’ is often dry. “This has been blamed on uncontrolled agroforestry. Kakamega County should secure the area before we lose this historic monument of the Luhya community.” His contact is wanyonyiphilip89@gmail.com.