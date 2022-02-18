CBK's planned launch of digital currency is timely

Money • The Central Bank of Kenya plans to launch digital currency, notes Jediel Muthuri, adding: “When people hear of this, they only think of Bitcoin. There are more than 200 digital currencies. It’s when and not if Kenya will adopt this. Founding Ghanaian President Kwame Nkrumah had dream of a single currency for Africa. It’s time to honour this great son of Africa.” His contact is [email protected].

Glitches • Despite Safaricom having recently updated its M-Pesa App, there are still some challenges, says Carey Yiembe. “From time to time, the App will ask for a SIM card to be inserted in the phone while it is already in use. Also, saving the favourite till or paybill numbers on My Safaricom App has become more difficult lately. Kindly sort out these issues.” His contact is [email protected].

Nature call • Quite intriguing for Francis Karuri is where police officers manning roadblocks answer the call of nature. “Isn’t it indecent for them to relieve themselves in the bush? Health regulations require employers to provide sanitation facilities at the workplace. Why not the police service, in compliance with the rules, and common decency?” His contact [email protected].

Toilets • Lack of public toilets in Narok town is a big shortcoming in Governor Samuel Tunai’s tenure, says David Kiptum. The county, he adds, has let down the voters, who elected him for two five-year terms. “People go to bars, restaurants, hotels or offices to relieve themselves.” There is still some adequate time to build public toilets, he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Noise • Nairobi pub owners, city resident Diana D’Souza notes, often decry the rampant harassment and extortion by police officers on patrol and some city county askaris. She poses: “What about the residents living near such horrid and noisy pubs? They must have bribed officials to obtain their licences to continue their noise pollution/disturbance!” Her contact is [email protected].