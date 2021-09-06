CBC teachers giving parents a rough time

Railways • There is a low-hanging fruit for Kenya Railways to harvest, and Henry Owuor wonders why the corporation is not seeing it. He poses: “How about starting a train service to Nakuru? This is a market waiting to be exploited. Before the trains to Kisumu or Malaba resume, start a daily service to and from Nakuru to ease the town residents’ lives.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Kenya Power • Kin and kith paid for Ahmed Ahmed’s ailing sister to get electricity in her home in Garissa in October last year. She applied to Kenya Power (No. E28302020100019), paying a deposit of Sh63,230. Well, the utility’s manager in Garissa and his boss in Thika have not been helpful. “My sister and her children have been denied goodies that come with electricity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Moi • Contrary to Henry Ruhiu’s claim, the late President Daniel arap Moi often addressed congregants from the pulpit, Gideon Cheruiyot Bii clarifies. “Those of us who attended Moi-Kabarak School or lived in Baringo, know that he would speak from the pulpit every Sunday, when was present. The Rev Jones Kaleli, former Chaplain Kabarak Chapel, can confirm this.” His contact [email protected]

***

Insecurity • The rising insecurity in Nairobi is highly palpable at the Mlango Kubwa junction of Juja Road near Pangani, which is becoming more dangerous day by day, says Henry Mathenge, adding: “I saw a man being robbed in broad daylight. Police here are more interested in looking for bribes from the people not wearing face masks and chang’aa dens.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Teachers • Teachers, especially those handling the new competency-based curriculum are giving parents a rough time, says Dr Victor Isadia. “They task them to help children with homework every evening. Most of us get embarrassed for not having a clue. We learnt these things many years ago and end up looking bad in the eyes of our kids. Teachers should look for another way.” His contact is [email protected].