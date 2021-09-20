Caution and courtesy key in fighting Covid-19

Virus risk • Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital does a good job of providing Covid-19 inoculation, says Mwangi Karuga. But they “should be courteous by giving seats to the many persons, including elderly people in poor health, who turn up for the jab. “Secondly, open office windows to allow in fresh air instead of creating a favourable Covid-19 environment.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Parent-pupils • On the raging national debate on the new Competency-Based Curriculum, the nagging question for Stephen Masambu is “Are we educating the child or the parent?” Most of the homework, he adds, is being done by the parents. “So what has really improved from the 8-4-4 system? It looks like we have jumped from the fire back into the frying pan.” His contact [email protected].

***

Dark Park Road • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Abdallah Badi and his team deserve praise, says Mwangi Khimani. He lists new hospitals in informal settlements, sprucing up of streets and collecting garbage regularly. However, Park Road residents are unhappy that their street is pitch-dark at night. “Please switch on the streetlights,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

***

Beauty v beast • There is a big difference between the way Nairobi and coastal matatus operate, says Chintan Gohel. “While Nairobi matatu crews wait for vehicles to fill up and are rude, at the coast they wait for a few minutes and depart, even if not full, and with courtesy. I’ve enjoyed quick travel and polite touts. I wish Nairobi operators could emulate them.” His contact is [email protected]e.

***

Noise factory • The rampant hooting and loud noise by matatu drivers and touts and motorcycle riders have become a menace in Nairobi and its environs, remarks Henry Ruhiu. These groups, he adds, violate the anti-noise pollution laws and go scot-free. Calling out Nema, he asks: “Why are the authorities silent while the law is being broken?” His contact is [email protected].