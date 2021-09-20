Caution and courtesy key in fighting Covid-19

Doctors and nurses

Doctors and nurses at the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hospital staff should be courteous by giving seats to the many persons, including elderly people in poor health, who turn up for the jab, says Mwangi Karuga.
  • On the raging national debate on the new Competency-Based Curriculum, the nagging question for Stephen Masambu is “Are we educating the child or the parent?

Virus risk • Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital does a good job of providing Covid-19 inoculation, says Mwangi Karuga. But they “should be courteous by giving seats to the many persons, including elderly people in poor health, who turn up for the jab. “Secondly, open office windows to allow in fresh air instead of creating a favourable Covid-19 environment.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.