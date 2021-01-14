Can the “real hustlers” take Ruto to State House in 2022

Real hustlers • Should the “real hustlers” buy into DP William Ruto’s political hype and take him to State House in 2022, Ken Butiko wonders whether he will give every jobless Kenyan a tool of trade. “Will the government of hustlers generate the millions of jobs? If not, will the hustlers expand their list of enemies? We’re playing with fire with such narratives.” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Value for money • Feeling shortchanged, Churchill Amatha can’t help faulting the Kenya Consumers Organisation after he bought packs of milk branded by a leading outlet labelled “Full cream milk”. He adds: “I don’t know if the labelling is meant to hoodwink consumers or something goes wrong during processing? KCO should ensure we get value for money.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

Bad road • The deteriorating 100-kilometre Mtito Andei-Voi section of the Nairobi-Mombasa highway can still be salvaged by stripping and retarmacking the damaged areas instead of the ad hoc repairs, says Joe Musyoki. “The good sections can do with a fresh coat of tarmac, giving the road a new five-year lease and saving the government billions of shillings. His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

Long wait • Lydia Onyando is laying claim to the dubious title of the holder of the “longest wait for a passport”, although she still hopes that it will end soon. Says she: “I applied for a passport on July 14, 2017, (ref: 16372/61793/2164731, tracking number 1110004960) and paid Sh6,050. If I can’t get it, I should be given a refund to start afresh.” Her contact is lydiaonyando@yahoo.co.uk.

Half-done jobs • Incomplete road repairs in Nairobi are an eyesore, says Philemon Wachara. “Help me to reach out to Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA). The contractor left the site last year without completing the Likoni Road section at the railway line. Also the huge potholes around the old Enterprise Road pose a danger to motorists.” His contact is philemon.wachara@gmail.com.

