Can't Ruto just cut down his overseas trips?

Labour • Having just recently appointed Dr Alfred Mutua as the Labour Cabinet Secretary, Prof Sam Chege can’t understand why President William Ruto has had to travel to Germany to ink a labour deal. Says Prof Chege: “One of the complaints that ignited the Gen Z protests was the President’s frequent overseas trips that were seen as wasteful. What has changed?” His contact is [email protected].

Fraud • The new Eldoret City is one place where an elderly woman is languishing in jail over a small case while some notorious well-connected conmen continue to terrorise their victims, says Churchill Amatha. “Pyramid schemes, fake scholarships and shylocking are rampant vices. The courts should protect some of these ordinary folks and instead lock up the crooks.” His contact is [email protected].

e-Citizen • Is the government really serious about providing public services online? asks John Gatonye. On August 21, he paid Sh3,530 for an advertisement in the Kenya Gazette on the loss of his title deed, but had to travel all the way to the Government Printer in Nairobi to present the original documents. “Is this fair?” His e-Citizen reference is KGA-32IAZ3 and his email, [email protected].

Football mess • Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa and his team have become a disgrace to the country, says Jim Okwako. “I can’t understand why they couldn’t mobilise and bus fans from Busia town to Kampala, just under three hours away, to cheer the national team when it played its ‘home-away-from-home’ Afcon qualifying match against Zimbabwe. It could have done better than the 0-0 draw.”

Wildlife • Nature lovers, Mueni William says, will enjoy themselves by visiting Laikipia. “You will come across a variety of wildlife, including the agile black and white monkeys that are a sight to behold. They’re known for their intelligence and playful nature among the wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. This is a gem away from the hustle and bustle of daily life.” Her contact is [email protected].