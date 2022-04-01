Campaigning while people are dying is shameful

Starvation • It’s “unfortunate that scores have died due to hunger and insecurity” while top politicians engage in election campaigns, says Joseph Macharia. President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, and ODM leader Raila Odinga, he pleads, should address the famine in the northern counties. “Campaigning while people are dying is, to say the least, a shame.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hunger • For his part, Dr Okumba Miruka also says it’s “worrisome that political and government functionaries are busy campaigning without a thought to Kenyans dying of hunger”. He adds: “I wonder whether any planning occurs in anticipation of hunger. The Red Cross has become the government in the northern areas. I hope no one will go there to campaign.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Power • Kenya Power is billing all the customers using a tariff that was recently approved to give a 15 per cent reduction in the cost of electricity, its Corporate Communications section says. Responding to Damson Opiyo Onger’s complaint, it explains that the breakdown of the cost components is provided on every electricity bill produced for the postpaid customers or token generated for prepaid ones.

***

Charter • What a long wait for the students, faculty and staff of Kaimosi Friends University College for a charter! Manasse Kithuu says they had hoped the Vihiga County-based college would soon become a fully-fledged university. “Since last September, the song has been, in a week’s time...in two weeks, a month, months, and now patience is running out.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Wealth • The rampant cattle rustling and killing of herders in Baringo and West Pokot counties “is a puzzle to all and sundry”, says Japheth Amugada. “Why in this 21st century do some communities still believe that wealth is in the number of cattle one has, even if they are emaciated? They should learn to keep fewer cattle that produce more milk and give quality beef.” His contact is [email protected].