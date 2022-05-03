Campaigning politicians should be stopped from disrupting traffic

Campaigns • There is already a lot of interference with the traffic flow on roads across the country by politicians on the campaign trail, although the IEBC has not yet called elections, says Opiyo Oduwo. “Traffic police, the National Transport and Safety Authority and other concerned agencies should urgently look into the matter before the campaigns proper begin.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Mourning • Fare thee well, Emilio Mwai Kibaki! says Richard Mundia, mourning the former President. He adds: “For your democratic style of leadership, for your work ethic, your strength of character, and humility, you have left behind a great legacy.” According to him, Kibaki “truly represents the spirit of my high school, Alliance’s, motto, ‘Strong to Serve’.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Messenger • Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Anthony Muheria’s call on politicians to “launder and sanitise their mouths” was a tad unfair to that little organ and akin to blaming the messenger, says James King’au. To him, squarely to blame are the hearts of politicians. “They should have been the target, for it’s from the fullness of a man’s heart that he so speaketh.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Recycle • If there was a Nobel Prize or another global award for countries that “recycle and repackage politicians, Kenya would have won it hands down”, says James Githinji. “We reuse, recycle and repackage politicians and complain about lack of development. We make the same mistake every five years expecting different results. When will we wake up?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Peace • UN Secretary-General António Gutteres’s visits to Moscow and Kyiv to reconcile Russia and Ukraine are welcome, says Alnashir D. Walji. The international organisation, he adds, is the best bet in the efforts to restore peace to a region devastated by destruction and civilian deaths. “As he aptly put it, the raging war is absurd and evil. War leaves deep scars.” His contact is [email protected].