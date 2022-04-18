Call to peace • Rooting for peace during the elections, Purity Kadala says: “Politicians should think of bringing people together and not creating bad blood to divide them. Voters, especially the youth, should know that the campaign season will end but life will continue. The politicians who cause chaos or incite you to kill fellow Kenyans won’t remember you after elections.” Her contact is [email protected].

Defections • Kenyan politicians, remarks Eliab Otiato, purport to be life members of certain political parties but will bolt on losing nominations. “How do you abandon a party you’ve been singing praises about? But even if one defects to another party and gets the ticket to vie, one will still face the same voters who rejected them during the primaries.” His contact is [email protected].

Calling clergy • Some years back, Stephen Njuru recalls, whenever there was a serious crisis or natural calamity, religious leaders would hold joint prayers for a solution to be found. But as severe drought ravages most parts of the country, Stephen adds, he is surprised by the clerics’ deafening silence. “Can they do something before it gets worse?” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

Compassion • Reflecting on the celebration of Easter, F. Mukembu says he felt this was the moment for quiet introspection. “Life is never a straight line. Let’s make a critical look and evaluate it to move ahead. As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we should also learn to emulate His deeds by thinking about the less fortunate in society.” His contact is [email protected].

Fuel flow • Oil marketers are in business to make money, notes X. N. Iraki. “There is nothing wrong with selling fuel in neighbouring countries, where they get a higher return. It may not go down well with the politics of an election year but just free fuel prices and end the shortage. The worry over high prices is misplaced. The market is very ‘wise’ and will sort that out.” His contact is [email protected].