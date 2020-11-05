Businesses need to spruce up their locations

Blackout • For almost a week, George Omoso moans, Lucky Summer Estate in Nairobi’s Eastlands has literally been in the dark after a transformer was carted away. He’s pointing the finger at Kenya Power, alleging that this was meant to penalise the residents for illegal connections. “I believe they can catch the crooks instead of resorting to blanket punishment.” His contact is geomos47@gmail.com.

***

Neglected • The Kiambu County government has forgotten Mwimuto in Kabete, charges Githuku Mungai, adding: “Please do not say that it’s a slum and so it does not matter. We do not see it as a slum. It’s home and has produced eminent people.” The leadership, which has done a good job in other areas, he pleads, should not neglect Mwimuto. His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

***

Image • Any business worth its salt need to play a part in sprucing up its location. This is why Swamini Patel is singling out the Great Trade Centre (GTC) on Chiromo Lane in Nairobi. Says he: “The GTC should, please, help us to at least fill the potholes and tarmac the 200-metre-long lane. This will improve GTC’s image and prevent cars from getting damaged.” swamini.viking@gmail.com.

***

Fair play • Safaricom’s generous offer of 20GB of free data bundles to the customers who have been with the firm for 20 years, as it marks its anniversary, is discriminative, says Boniface Muindi. “What of the other subscribers? I feel they should give the offer according to the number of years they have used the service." His contact is bfmuindi@gmail.com.

***

Space • The confirmation that there is water on the moon “increases the chances of having a permanent settlement on our nearest celestial neighbour”, notes university don X.N. Iraki. “I look forward to the day when we shall take a holiday there. Soon, I expect, ‘Plots on sale on the Moon’s South Pole, instalments allowed’, Where are the real estate agents?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

