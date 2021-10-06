Bus project could solve city's public transport hitch

  • Nairobi is fast turning into a concrete jungle with many residential flats and commercial and other buildings coming up all over the metropolis, says Jotham Ndung’u.
  • Pictures of dead animals in the media to show the gravity of the drought ravaging some parts of the country are a big shame, says Peter John.

City bus • Nairobi City County should introduce a bus project as part of its long-term plan to solve its public transport hitch, urges Jerry Kenyansa. An official of the Counties Commuter Welfare Association (Cocowa), Jerry adds: “It will help to decongest city, restore discipline in the commuter industry, stabilise fares and offer affirmative action to the vulnerable.” His contact is [email protected].

