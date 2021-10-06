Bus project could solve city's public transport hitch

City bus • Nairobi City County should introduce a bus project as part of its long-term plan to solve its public transport hitch, urges Jerry Kenyansa. An official of the Counties Commuter Welfare Association (Cocowa), Jerry adds: “It will help to decongest city, restore discipline in the commuter industry, stabilise fares and offer affirmative action to the vulnerable.” His contact is [email protected].

Footbridges • When Thika Superhighway was completed, it only had 10 footbridges, says Chintan Gohel. “It took a few more years before others were added to ease snarl-ups. We hope this will not be the case with Nairobi Expressway.” He says footbridges are needed at Airtel headquarters, Panari Hotel, Syokimau SGR station and Gateway Mall.” His contact is [email protected].

Green spaces • Nairobi is fast turning into a concrete jungle with many residential flats and commercial and other buildings coming up all over the metropolis, says Jotham Ndung’u. “What really worries me is the high rate at which the green spaces in the big development projects are becoming extinct. What happened to the 30 per cent green spaces rule?” His contact is [email protected].

Drought • Pictures of dead animals in the media to show the gravity of the drought ravaging some parts of the country are a big shame, says Peter John. The leaders, who should be helping to avert, he says, disappointed, are only interested in the August 2022 election campaigns. “What is the government doing after declaring drought a national disaster?” His contact is [email protected].

Dirty biker • Boda boda may be a fast, flexible and affordable public transport but F. Mukembu has one major concern: The riders’ hygiene. “Some make their customers uncomfortable. They should give personal grooming the seriousness it deserves. Patrons need to be comfortable when riding on the bikes.” This sub-sector, he pleads, “must be more reliable”. His contact is [email protected].