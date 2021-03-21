Grand vandalism • The vandals wrecking key infrastructure such as bridges on roads by stripping them of guard rails for sale to scrap metal dealers are worrying Richard Kihara. Some, he adds, recently ripped 20 metres of steel beams off the Makupa Causeway, yet there are security guards and the police. “Who buys the scrap metal? Are they licensed to abet theft?” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

***

Evil brokers • On a recent visit to his native Meru County, Nicholas Murithi says, he was saddened to note that “brokers are exploiting farmers with impunity”. They buy a kilogramme of macadamia at only Sh40. Agriculture CS Peter Munya, he pleads, must rein them in. “Zero in on macadamia, avocado, bananas, pawpaws and potatoes, just like tea and coffee.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

***

So near, yet too far • By ignoring her appeal for the release of some Sh21,000 that was in her son’s M-Pesa account 0720864181 when he died in an accident last September 9, Safaricom is literally rubbing salt into Pramila Patel’s sore wound. Says she: “There has been no reply to my emails and it now looks like there is no justice here,” Pramila moans. Her contact is pramilapatel08@gmail.com.

***

Payment delayed • Milton Andati, a former policyholder with Madison Insurance Company, is an unhappy man. When he surrendered the policy document to their Kakamega office on February 26, he was assured of payment in 14 days. But three weeks later, nothing. “There has been no response to emails or text messages.” His contact is Tel 0724108032 or andatimilton248@gmail.com.

***

A cry for men • After keenly analysing most of the adverts aired on television, Dr Victor Isadia’s finding is that they are biased on the key issue of gender. “A huge chunk feature girls and women, locking out the boy child. The few with men as the main actors often have them accompanied by women. Are men too ugly to advertise anything? “His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.