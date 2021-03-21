Brokers are exploiting farmers with impunity

A resident looks at a section where vandals made away with steel beams at the Makupa Causeway bridge on March 18, 2021. 

Grand vandalism • The vandals wrecking key infrastructure such as bridges on roads by stripping them of guard rails for sale to scrap metal dealers are worrying Richard Kihara. Some, he adds, recently ripped 20 metres of steel beams off the Makupa Causeway, yet there are security guards and the police. “Who buys the scrap metal? Are they licensed to abet theft?” His contact is rkihara7@gmail.com.

