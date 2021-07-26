Bring those behind child kidnappings to book

Franklin Gicheru

Three-year-old Franklin Gicheru who went missing from his family's home Zimmerman estate, Nairobi. on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  The Watchman

  • Recent cases of disappearance and murder of children is a wake-up call to parents and the Children Department, says F. Mukembu.
Child safety • The recent incidents in which children have disappeared only to be found murdered should be a wake-up call to parents and the Children Department, says F. Mukembu. “This is an indication that there is either a well-organised child trafficking racket or strange cult sacrificing children. The DCI should not relent until the perpetrators are brought to book.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

