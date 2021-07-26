Bring those behind child kidnappings to book

Child safety • The recent incidents in which children have disappeared only to be found murdered should be a wake-up call to parents and the Children Department, says F. Mukembu. “This is an indication that there is either a well-organised child trafficking racket or strange cult sacrificing children. The DCI should not relent until the perpetrators are brought to book.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

***

Huduma cards • Millions of Huduma Namba cards lie uncollected since many urban dwellers have been receiving texts to collect them from the counties where their parents came from, says Stephen Njuru. “The link https://niims.co.ke and Tel. 0800221111 are inaccessible. I wish to collect mine from where I was registered. Can the registrar do something?” His contact is stephenjuru1@gmail.com.

***

Gaseous matter • The times may be challenging but consumers should not just allow themselves to be exploited by traders, says Munuhe Kibui, in response to a reader who complained that he bought a 13kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nairobi at Sh2,815. “I got my 13kg cooking gas cylinder for only Sh2,500 at Ola Energy petrol station, formerly OiLibya, last week.” His contact is munuhekibui@gmail.com.

***

Powerless • It’s been three months without electricity for the people of Mochengo trading centre, secondary and primary schools in Kisii Country, reports Yobesh Onwong’a. He has confirmed that the cause is a faulty transformer and wishes Kenya Power could replace it. “This outdated one has ceased to operate. But our calls to have power restored have proved futile.” His contact is yonwonga@yahoo.com.

***

Judge not • The arrest of judges Said Chitembwe and Aggrey Muchelule was humiliating but not unique, says Henry Ruhiu. “In 1999, CID officers stormed the AG’s chambers and Immigration and civil registration offices, arrested clerks and locked them up in police stations. They were released after three days without any charges preferred against them.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.