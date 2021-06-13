Blame AG Kihara Kariuki for Executive, Judiciary row

Responsibility • While President Kenyatta has lately come under fire for not adhering to his constitutional function of simply receiving and appointing the 40 judges nominated by Judicial Service Commission, Jim Webo says that sorely being missed is Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki’s key role as the chief legal adviser to the government. “It’s him we should actually be pointing fingers at.

***

BRT • People in charge of government planning “are either lazy or conveniently avoid putting up some amenities so as to allow ‘eating’ later”, charges Ruth Gituma. When the Thika Superhighway was being built, she recalls, the idea of bus rapid transport (BRT) was mooted. “Now, taxpayers have to incur an extra cost to create access for it and power lines have to be moved.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Sloth • The construction of Kombewa-Maseno Road in Kisumu County stopped a few years ago near Rata Market with the contractor abandoning the site, says Samuel Onyango. “Who will explain to the locals what happened to this project?” He wants to know why the contractor left. “Could it be because there is no money to complete the remaining section?” His contact is samwel46@gmail.com.

***

Nuisance • Could mobile service provider Safaricom be suffering a backlash merely for being extra-efficient? Well, this complaint by a rather furious subscriber, James Gakuo, is interesting. “Does Safaricom have to send me text messages such as ‘your bundles are used up’ and that I have no credit left…’ daily? It’s unacceptable and they must stop it.” His contact is gakks2002@yahoo.com.

***

Nostalgia • Going down memory lane, Henry Ruhiu says he vividly remembers that during his primary school days in the early 1960s, he used to hear names such as Mohamed Jahazi and Faraji Dumila on radio. Jahazi was an Assistant Minister for Health and Dumila a broadcaster on VoK. “Both, from Mombasa, touched me in a way I’m still happy about.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.