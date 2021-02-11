Beware of politicians who come with lies in pursuit of power

Pursuit of power • The events of the past two weeks in national politics, Benjamin K’Obare notes, have proven that in the search of leadership, some people come desperately seeking support. But, once in power, he adds, they become sly and won’t relinquish it easily. “Let’s beware the politicians who come with half-truths and outright lies in sheer pursuit of power!” His contact is bkobare@yahoo.com.

CRBs • It is unfair to have credit reference bureaus list people owed huge amounts of money by the national and county governments and other government institutions, says Devere Mwangi. “How can they allow the CRBs to dent people’s credibility and yet the same government owes suppliers and contractors billions of shillings in pending bills?” His contact is devere_mwangi@hotmail.com.

Emergency • Two road accidents that occurred in Naivasha Town in a span of an hour on February 8 have restored Waweru Kanyingi’s confidence in health workers. In the first one in the CBD, 18 people were taken to Naivasha Level Five Hospital. Ten more were admitted after the second crash. “We did not have a shortage of ambulances or medical personnel.” His contact is wawerukanyingi@gmail.com.

Good taxman • KRA cares, says Dr Victor Isadia, following its quick intervention over his claim for a refund of parking fees he had paid in Nairobi on a Saturday that fell on a public holiday. “The city county said it was impossible to reverse the transaction but I got a call from a KRA official who offered me free parking to compensate me. Thumbs up to the KRA staffer!” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

Student unrest • The wave of unrest in schools, F. Mukembu remarks, has sparked views from stakeholders on how to tame the mischief among students. “Education is a sensitive docket that calls for sober decision-making for the benefit of current and future generations.” He doesn’t like the proposal to scrap boarding schools, citing adverse effects. His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

