Beware of cryptocurrency scams

Crypto scams • Being paid Sh7,000 by Worldcoin to have an eye scanned should have “prompted the people to step back and think about it”, says Newton Tonui. “Nobody sensed the danger that could pose financially or to personal data security. A few years ago, there was a similar buzz, OneCoin, which became a major global crypto scam in which many lost their money.” His contact is [email protected].

Data harvesting • The hullabaloo over the Worldcoin craze is out of ignorance, says Joseph Macharia. “Very few understand the cryptocurrency intricacies. As for giving out personal data, most would do so for far much less than Sh7,000. Unlike Worldcoin, online and social media sites got our personal data, including biometrics, without paying a coin.” His contact is [email protected].

Passport pain • Not long ago, Boniface Mutuku recalls, the passport printing machine at the Immigration Department headquarters in Nyayo House, Nairobi, reportedly broke down, causing a backlog in the processing of applications. Interior CS Kithure Kindiki then promised to fix it. “Well, the printer is not working again but they’re pretending that all is fine.” His contact is [email protected].

Undue delays • The new generation motor vehicle number plates and smart driving licences are a headache for Willis O. Aguko, who is unhappy with the performance of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA). “About a month and a half ago, I applied for a number plate and paid and my son sought a smart driving licence. To date, no feedback on both.” His contact is [email protected].

Taxing taxes • The taxman is being grossly affair by backdating to July 1 the housing levy deductions and taxes after the suspension of the Finance Act, 2023 was lifted on July 29, says John Ngugi. “I don’t understand this as the Court of Appeal verdict came long after employers had processed salaries. When will we ever have sensible people implementing our laws?” His contact is [email protected].