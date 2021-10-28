Belated happy birthday wishes to you, Mr President

Sixth floor • Though not a great admirer of President Kenyatta’s, Robert Mukirae couldn’t help joining him in marking his 60th birthday. “Hearty congratulations to President Kenyatta for landing on the sixth floor. While I’ve never liked his political and economic principles, I’m a resolute defender of him as our elected leader. Kudos, Mr President!” His contact is [email protected].

Graft • As part of the preparations for next year’s elections, Tim Lyani is pleased that a multi-agency committee, comprising representatives from the Judiciary, police, IEBC and NCIC, has been formed. But he wishes a similar team could be set up to clear the backlog of the corruption cases or little progress will be made. His contact is [email protected].

Sanitation • Kisumu City’s Lolwe estate has grown tremendously in the past few years, notes Job Otieno. But, he laments, the estate lacks a sewer system, creating a big mess. Can Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company and the county government build a sewer line, as a priority to serve residents and avert a health and environmental disaster? His contact is [email protected].

Hawkers • The Tourism ministry, Dr Victor Isadia notes, “has done a wonderful job of refurbishing the Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa”. But he’s upset about the chasing away of hawkers who used to sell curios, snacks and other refreshments to visitors, earning an honest living. “The government should set aside a small section and tax them instead.” His contact is [email protected]m.

Tourism • Tour leader Anna Mason is really sad that for the third consecutive year, the great Maasai Mara last week failed to win the top prize, as the Best National Park in Africa. She wonders whether this could be because once a visitor goes through the Sekenani Gate there are more cattle than wild animals? “It’s so depressing a sight!” she remarks. Her contact is [email protected].