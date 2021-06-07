BBI ruling shows rule of law has deep roots in Kenya

Service • Davis Ombane says he was moved by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s tale about his illness. Says Davis: “He has confirmed the importance of developing the capacity to deliver health services. Having the people’s problems at the centre of our politics is the Kenya we want. The political elite’s rent-seeking must give way to esprit de corps, which is French for ‘the spirit to serve’).” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

***

Rule of law • The five-judge High Court bench’s ruling that stopped the BBI ‘reggae’ “has left no doubt that the rule of law has deep roots in Kenya,” says university don X. N. Iraki. “Politicians used to having their way must think twice. I do not admire our politicians anymore. They are now in a dilemma. Do they focus on the 2022 elections and BBI?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Rule of law • The five-judge High Court bench’s ruling that stopped the BBI ‘reggae’ “has left no doubt that the rule of law has deep roots in Kenya,” says university don X. N. Iraki. “Politicians used to having their way must think twice. I do not admire our politicians anymore. They are now in a dilemma. Do they focus on the 2022 elections and BBI?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Drug den • Located on the newly built Ikonge-Chepilat road, W. Kimariech reports, is Nyangono, “the epicentre of chang’aa and, bhang”. This supplier of the illicit substances “is at the boundary of Nyamira and Kericho counties. Interestingly, it has a police post. I hope Interior CS Fred Matiang’i will order a clean-up of this mess in his Nyamira home county.” His contact is wkimariech@gmail.com.

***

Profiteering • The high profits banks boast of are derived from the excessive charges they levy on their customers’ accounts, claims Mwangi Karuga. “Why should a bank charge a customer so much money for bounced cheques, for example? Why an annual charge of Sh240 for ATM use? These dubious charges are detrimental to the customers’ well-being.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.