BBI ruling shows rule of law has deep roots in Kenya

High Court judges

From left: Lady Justice Teresia Matheka, Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi (presiding), Jairus Ngaah and Chacha Mwita when they delivered judgement on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI Bill at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Service • Davis Ombane says he was moved by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s tale about his illness. Says Davis: “He has confirmed the importance of developing the capacity to deliver health services. Having the people’s problems at the centre of our politics is the Kenya we want. The political elite’s rent-seeking must give way to esprit de corps, which is French for ‘the spirit to serve’).” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

