BBI push is shrinking the democratic space

Oppressive BBI • The irony in the push for the BBI Bill, Jimmy Thumbi says, is that “it’s shrinking the democratic space”. “If the likes of Senators James Orengo, Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika and MP Otiende Amollo can be victimised for their views, then something is wrong. We’re back in the old Kanu days, when it was a crime to have divergent views.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

Landgrab • After digitising the Ministry of Lands records, Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney has vowed that all the grabbed public land will be reclaimed, notes Eliab Otiato. However, he adds, some of the families that stole the land were and still are very powerful or well connected. “Madam CS, it’ll be a plus for you if you can reclaim forest, ADC and prison land.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

Stolen road • Henry Kibett says he appreciates the work being done by the Mombasa County government and KeNHA to improve the link road to the Malindi highway. “I’ve noted, though, that near St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, somebody has annexed a part of the road and fenced it off into his compound.” He wants the land reclaimed. His contact is hkibett@yahoo.com.

Kenya Power • Kenya Power, Ken Butiko declares, “has failed this country”. Without disclosing the cause of his anger, Ken adds: “The KPLC has enjoyed monopoly status in power distribution for years and this has brought about lethargy and complacency. We pay one of the highest prices in the region but suffer daily outages. It’s nauseating and sickening!” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Access denied • Foreign Nationals Service (FNS) user Bernard Ombere would like to know from Director of Immigration Alexander Muteshi why it does not work as it should. The problem, he adds, has been experienced in the past three weeks, when one logs into it through e-Citizen. “We are demanding, not begging, for this service to be restored.” His contact is waguniere@hotmail.com.