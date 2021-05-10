BBI push is shrinking the democratic space

Otiende Amollo and James Orengo

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo (left) and Senate Minority Leader James Orengo at Raliew Catholic Church in Rarieda,Siaya county, on September 30, 2018.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Oppressive BBI • The irony in the push for the BBI Bill, Jimmy Thumbi says, is that “it’s shrinking the democratic space”. “If the likes of Senators James Orengo, Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika and MP Otiende Amollo can be victimised for their views, then something is wrong. We’re back in the old Kanu days, when it was a crime to have divergent views.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

