BBI launch acid test for DP Ruto

Acid test • The BBI report launch at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, was an acid test for Deputy President William Ruto as all eyes were on him, remarks Kamichore Mutindira. Interestingly, he notes, President Kenyatta nudged him in the back as the meeting ended. “Could this be a coded message on how they will push it through? The media are only reporting the positive side.” His contact is kamichore7@gmail.com.

Dysfuncton • The solution to the country’s problems is not the BBI but to ensure that systems work for efficient delivery of services to the people, says Eliab Otiato. “Why should one pay a bribe to get a public service? Why should a retired civil servant take years to access his/her pension? Creating more positions for politicians is a waste of public funds.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

Rewards • Nairobi resident Aunally Maloo is not amused that he will miss out on the reward for long-term customers to mark Safaricom’s 20th anniversary. Says he: “I’ve had the number 0722 511433 since mobile phones came to Kenya under Telekom Kenya. However, Safaricom records show that I registered in 2005, which is inaccurate. I feel shortchanged.” His contact is aunallymaloo@gmail.com.

Askaris • Meru is a vibrant town where an extortionist gang of askaris is giving motorists a rough time, says Thiaine Kubaison. “They will accuse you of obstruction even when you are alone on the street or of driving on a one-way street in the wrong direction and yet there are no signs. These fellows are giving Governor Kiraitu Murungi a bad name,” he moans. His contact is kubaison@yahoo.com.

Safety • In his small village in rural Kiambu County, Robert Mukirae says, he has become “something of an oddity and an object of curiosity”. The reason is that he seems to be the only one wearing a face mask. “Almost everybody has discarded this very crucial defence against Covid-19. The spike in infections is a grim reminder.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

