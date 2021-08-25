BBI judgment confirmed the rule of law is supreme

Court of Appeal Judges (from right): Justices Francis Tuiyott, Gatembu Kairu, Hannah Okwengu, Daniel Musinga (Presiding Judge and President of the Court of Appeal), Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Fatuma Sichale at the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court buildings in Nairobi on August 20, 2021 during judgement of an appeal filed by the government seeking to revive the BBI Bill. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With the political ‘BBI reggae’ silenced, Kamichore Mutindira says this is not the end of the world.
  • The Sh10 billion spent on the BBI that the Court of Appeal threw out, could have been put to better use, says Alex Maina.

BBI appeal • The Court of Appeal’s rejection of the BBI proponents’ appeal against a High Court judgment has just confirmed that the rule of law is supreme, says Japhet K. Tonui. However, he cautions, “the pendulum of justice swings both ways”, adding: “I hope those now celebrating fully appreciate that justice has been done and not political chest-thumping.” His contact is [email protected].

