BBI judgment confirmed the rule of law is supreme

BBI appeal • The Court of Appeal’s rejection of the BBI proponents’ appeal against a High Court judgment has just confirmed that the rule of law is supreme, says Japhet K. Tonui. However, he cautions, “the pendulum of justice swings both ways”, adding: “I hope those now celebrating fully appreciate that justice has been done and not political chest-thumping.” His contact is [email protected].

No reggae • With the political ‘BBI reggae’ silenced, Kamichore Mutindira says this is not the end of the world. “The real ‘reggae’ for most Kenyans, which entails toiling to earn daily bread, seeking government interventions and handouts, not getting value for taxes paid, and voting every five years for leaders who never think about them, has not been stopped.” His contact is [email protected].

Priorities • The Sh10 billion spent on the BBI that the Court of Appeal threw out, could have been put to better use, says Alex Maina. To him, the first priority would have been to import more Covid-19 vaccines. “These leaders were selling their ideas through the BBI report, but the courts rejected it. Let’s prioritise the issues adversely affecting our nation.” His contact [email protected].

Shisha pub • After a crackdown against entertainment joints in Nairobi that allow illegal activities, they only go underground for a while and return with a vengeance. Ashu Maan reports that the outlawed shisha is being sold and smoked openly at Kilimani. This pub is not only near a school, but is also near two apartments, flouting the ban on bars in residential areas. His contact is [email protected].

Strikes • The news of the arrest of four people for planning a strike, Martin Ng’ethe finds disturbing. These, he adds, are unionisable staff who are doing what they are supposed to do by issuing a strike notice. This being an inherent right, it raises some pertinent questions. “Where are lawyers and activists? Are we going to sink into a banana republic as they watch?” His contact is [email protected].