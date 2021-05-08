BBI Bill was guaranteed to go to a referendum

Vote • Parliament voting Yes or No to the BBI Bill was inconsequential, notes Joseph Macharia. The Bill, he adds, was guaranteed to go to Wanjiku (referendum) after county assemblies passed it. “Parliament’s role was purely ceremonial. I believe no MP was paid to vote Yes or No. Those accusing the MPs and those celebrating should wait for the plebiscite.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

***

Patents • Waiving patents on vaccines makes sense, says university don X. N. Iraki. He adds: “Generic drugs are cheaper because their patents have expired and more firms can produce them. Using the same logic, more Covid-19 vaccines would be produced by lifting patents. While patent holders will lose money, they will make more in future from the living.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Tokens • Some years back, Willis O. Aguko notes, Kenya Power introduced the token meter system to phase out the physical meter reading. “To date, we are still getting exaggerated bills. A case is like meter No. 38070793 of Sh30,000 from erroneous reading. If they disconnect power and realise they erred, who pays the re-connection fee? ” His contact is agukow8@gmail.com.

***

Debts • A case of reversed roles, Carey Yiembe declares, is hearing Kenya Power’s cry for a bailout by the government from its “financial quagmire after years of penalising its own customers with unbelievably high and mostly estimated bills”. He poses: “Who will the customers turn to for help now that their bully has been saddled with huge debts that it cannot settle?” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

***

Murders • The killing of Kenyan women in the Gulf is tragic, indeed, moans Robert Mukirae. But asking the Labour ministry to step in, he adds, is akin to using a finger to stem a flood. “Covid-19 may have exacerbated the youth unemployment crisis, but chickens have come home to roost after decades of government myopia, lethargy and ineptitude. God help us!” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.