BBI Bill was guaranteed to go to a referendum

  • Waiving patents on vaccines makes sense, says university don X. N. Iraki.
  • A case of reversed roles, Carey Yiembe declares, is hearing Kenya Power’s cry for a bailout by the government.

Vote • Parliament voting Yes or No to the BBI Bill was inconsequential, notes Joseph Macharia. The Bill, he adds, was guaranteed to go to Wanjiku (referendum) after county assemblies passed it. “Parliament’s role was purely ceremonial. I believe no MP was paid to vote Yes or No. Those accusing the MPs and those celebrating should wait for the plebiscite.” His contact is machariajoseph82@gmail.com.

