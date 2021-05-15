BBI Bill vote was pushed through 'intimidation'

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the national launch of the BBI signature collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  • The political class triumphs because of deceit and the love of handouts by the people, laments David Ngugi.
  • The roads authorities are allowing shoddy repairs, charges Titus Muchiri.

House vote • Explaining why MPs and Senators endorsed the flawed BBI report, John Mukui says: “A constitutional amendment through a popular initiative spearheaded by the President was intimidating to the members of both Houses of Parliament.” He poses: “Would they have voted the same way if it was initiated by a nondescript person?” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.

