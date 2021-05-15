BBI Bill vote was pushed through 'intimidation'

House vote • Explaining why MPs and Senators endorsed the flawed BBI report, John Mukui says: “A constitutional amendment through a popular initiative spearheaded by the President was intimidating to the members of both Houses of Parliament.” He poses: “Would they have voted the same way if it was initiated by a nondescript person?” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.

***

Tolerance • The political class triumphs because of deceit and the love of handouts by the people, who “often forget that they have to live and make ends meet”, laments David Ngugi. “The BBI may pass for this reason but history will judge us. But I want to urge everyone to be tolerant and accommodate one another’s thoughts whether we support or oppose it.” His contact is davidngugi93@gmail.com.

***

Shoddy work • The roads authorities are allowing shoddy repairs, charges Titus Muchiri. Just three months after the Kiamuya road that connects the Othaya-Kiriaini and Othaya-Mukurweini roads, was repaired, he reports, it’s already falling apart. “They should have the job swiftly redone and punish those responsible for the mess.” His contact is muchirititus@gmail.com.

***

Bumps • The recently refurbished Molo-Olenguruone road, like many other roads, has illegal speed bumps put up by wananchi ostensibly to enhance road safety, but which pose grave danger, says Mario Weru. “Made of heaped murram and boulders and unmarked, they make driving on this road risky. Where are the concerned agencies?” His contact is marioweru@gmail.com.

***

The West • During Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration, Graham Girvan says he found it “ironical that he delivered a scathing lecture against the West, after being sworn in by a judge wearing a horsehair wig and the uniform of a British court”. He adds: ”The red coat and cap of the attending army officer also look distinctly unAfrican.” His contact is grahamcgirvan@hotmail.com.