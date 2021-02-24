BBI and 2022 election are like Siamese Twins

Joined at the hip • There are conjoined twins on the national political arena, declares Muriithi King’au, referring to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the 2022 General Election. “They are like Siamese Twins. Separating the two is easier said than done, and it’s a potentially risky undertaking, especially for anyone eyeing the top leadership,” adds Muriithi. His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

***

Endorsement • Dr William Ruto is right, after all, says Ken Butiko, about the DP’s chiding of his fellow politicians. “DP Ruto keeps telling his opponents to come out and look for votes and not wait for endorsements. Former Nasa buddies are in a war of words as to who should endorse the other! Leaders need to come and tell us about their plans for the country.” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

***

Calling Safaricom • Pramila Patel lost her son, Sanjeevkumar S. Patel, in an accident on September 9, 2020. He had Sh21,000 on his M-Pesa (O720864181). The family tried to recover the money from Safaricom at Village Market, Nairobi, in vain. She was advised to go to court, which would cost more. “There must be some other way to recover his hard-earned money,” she says. Her contact is pramilapatel08@gmail.com.

***

Wildlife beauty • The scenic beauty of the Gilgil-Naivasha stretch of the Nairobi-Nakuru highway is daily enhanced by beautiful zebras that appear to have just returned to the area, remarks Jim Webo. He poses: “Who says wildlife cannot coexist with livestock and humans? At the weekend, I saw the zebras grazing not far from cattle, and peacefully so. It was a sight to behold!”

***

Firirida • The Kikuyu song Firirida, Prof Sam Chege notes, “has captured the imagination of Kenyans, 36 years after it was recorded by Dick Njoroge aka Munyonyi”. The musician has partially lost his voice and has a heart ailment. The don pleads with President Uhuru Kenyatta, a long-time fan of the Gatundu musician’s, to arrange for his medical treatment so he can sing again. His contact is samchege@aol.com.