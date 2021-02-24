BBI and 2022 election are like Siamese Twins

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga during the national launch of the BBI signature collection exercise at KICC in Nairobi County.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  The Watchman

  • Separating the BBI and the 2022 General Election is easier said than done, and it’s a potentially risky undertaking.
  • Dr William Ruto is right, after all, says Ken Butiko, about the DP’s chiding of his fellow politicians.

Joined at the hip • There are conjoined twins on the national political arena, declares Muriithi King’au, referring to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and the 2022 General Election. “They are like Siamese Twins. Separating the two is easier said than done, and it’s a potentially risky undertaking, especially for anyone eyeing the top leadership,” adds Muriithi. His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

