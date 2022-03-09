Bar leaders from switching from top to lower positions

Council of Governors

The Council of Governors chairman, Embu Governor Martin Wambora, flanked by his fellow county bosses, addresses the media after unveiling new COG office bearers at Tamarind Hotel on January 27, 2022.


 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For three months now, residents of Uhuru Gardens Estate, Phase 2, in Langata, Nairobi, have gone without water supply, moans Dave A.
  • Kenya can play a crucial role in international affairs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Job Momanyi.

One-way lane • The Constitution should be changed to bar people from switching from top positions to lower ones in the elections, says Benjamin Kibias. “A governor who has finished his/her 10-year term shouldn’t be allowed to vie for MP, senator or MCA but can go for the top seat, the presidency. It ought be in the following order: MCA, MP, senator, governor and president.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.