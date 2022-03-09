Bar leaders from switching from top to lower positions

One-way lane • The Constitution should be changed to bar people from switching from top positions to lower ones in the elections, says Benjamin Kibias. “A governor who has finished his/her 10-year term shouldn’t be allowed to vie for MP, senator or MCA but can go for the top seat, the presidency. It ought be in the following order: MCA, MP, senator, governor and president.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road chaos • The Riruta area of Nairobi “is totally chaotic”, says Henry Owuor. “Try taking a shortcut from Kabete to the junction on Ngong Road and see. But Muthiora Road is worse than any in a rural village.” He lays the blame on the NMS and Kenya Urban Roads Authority. “The old Naivasha Road, being a key link to western Kenya, should be expanded.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Water woes • For three months now, residents of Uhuru Gardens Estate, Phase 2, in Langata, Nairobi, have gone without water supply, moans Dave A. “Every time we ask Nairobi Water Company, it says our pipes are old, leaking or blocked. A few people have changed pipes but water still doesn’t come. We suspect foul play as fictitious bills are shoved down our throats.” His contact is Tel. 0722765856.

***

Gerd vibes • Egypt and Sudan ought to thank the Lake Victoria region nations of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, and Ethiopia, for guaranteeing them River Nile water throughout the year, says Chris Kiriba. “Both should help to conserve water towers and not throw tantrums over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), meant to generate power for industrial development.” His contact is [email protected].

***

War a chance! • Kenya can play a crucial role in international affairs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Job Momanyi, citing Ambassador Andrii Pravednyk’s appeal for the supply of avocados to his country and to let those injured in the war get treatment in Nairobi. “It will strengthen ties and is an opportunity for Kenya to make a mark in the global arena.” His contact is [email protected].